Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Shards of Ice on the Shore

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
Shards of Ice on the Shore

Shards of Ice on the Shore

Occurred on December 26, 2019 / Kenai, Alaska, USA Info from Licensor: A beautiful sunset on Kenai Beach, Alaska.

High tide in Cook Inlet whipping the waves far up the beach as ice is shattered into thousands of pieces as the sun goes down behind Mt.

Redoubt.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

seablossom_

Mᴀʏᴜʀɪ Dʀᴀɢɴᴇᴇʟ thunder and hiss of water against the shore, the steady, ceaseless rhythm of the tide wearing down upon the land. T… https://t.co/W6Fm19qYoZ 1 week ago

aitchclarke

Hilary @JayaBhat8 @rliu @MerriMayhem @kylewis1 @Warboyssnapper I think you need a licence to explore most of the shore but… https://t.co/75RqG2bSds 1 week ago

momo_424

岡山桃々 RT @flaccidiocy: I rode the darkest wave to shore. The sands were shards of broken little everything’s. 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.