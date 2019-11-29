Windsor Castle Is Looking For A New Housekeeper

The British royal family is looking for a new housekeeping assistant.

The permanent job with the Master of the Household’s office is based in Windsor Castle.

According to Geek.com, the position does, however, involve traveling to other royal roosts.

“Joining our professional team, you’ll upkeep, clean, and care for a wide range of interiors and items".

It remains unclear whether you’ll be tidying up after the Queen herself, or simply tidying public rooms.