A British Tabloid Accused Meghan Markle's Friend Of Photoshopping Her Christmas Card

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:34s
Meghan Markle's friend Janina Gavankar has accused British tabloid the Daily Mail of Photoshopping a Christmas card.

For the card, Gavankar took a sweet snapshot of Markle, her husband Prince Harry and their son Archie.

In a Twitter and Instagram post, Gavankar claimed the tabloid Photoshopped the image after it was sent out.

"Nice photoshop of my non-photoshopped image." The tabloid suggested the family photo was Photoshopped by royals before being sent out earlier this week.
