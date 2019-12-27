Global  

McDonald's Employees Alert Police After Distressed Woman Mouths "Help me" In Drive Thru Woman

A distressed woman walked up the counter of a McDonald's in Lodi, California, and asked for emergency help.

She told an employee to call 911, gave them her license plate number and asked them to hide her.

A police investigation later revealed that she was traveling with a man who had a history of abusing her.

CNN reports that the woman used the restroom inside of the McDonald's, which allowed her to seek out help.

Police say that after allowing her to use the restroom, the man demanded she use the drive-thru to order food.

Even in the drive-thru, the woman continued to send distressed messages to employees, mouthing "help me".

As she was in the drive-thru, police arrived and found a stolen firearm in the trunk of the vehicle and arrested the man.
