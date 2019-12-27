Greta Thunberg To Interview David Attenborough

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg will interview Sir David Attenborough on BBC radio.

Thunberg is guest editing the corporation's flagship radio news program; the Radio 4 "Today" show.

The interview will take place during a special climate edition on December 30 at 6 a.m.

(1 a.m.

ET).

The 16-year-old from Sweden said on Friday that it will be the first time she has met Attenborough in person.

Attenborough defended Thunberg's appearance at the UN Climate Summit in October amid criticism.

"Greta Thunberg is there because of her passion, her insight and her concern about the future".

The pair are considered the two most famous figures in the fight against climate change and environmental damage.