George Michael's Sister Found Dead on 3rd Anniversary of His Death

Melanie Panayiotou was found dead in her London home on Wednesday, Dec.

25.

She was 55.

Lawyer John Reid confirmed Panayiotou's death in a statement to the 'Evening Standard.'.

We can confirm that very tragically Melanie has passed away suddenly.

We would simply ask that the family’s privacy be respected at this very sad time.

There will be no further comment, John Reid, via 'Evening Standard'.

Panayiotou's death comes exactly three years after her brother's passing.

The singer was 53 years old when he was discovered dead in his home on Christmas Day in 2016.

Michael died from dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver
