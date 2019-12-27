Kylie Jenner Promotes Travis Scott’s New Album ‘Jackboys’
Kylie Jenner Promotes
Travis Scott’s New Album ‘Jackboys’.
Jenner recently took to social media
to give a shoutout to her ex, Travis Scott, and
promote his latest project, ‘Jackboys.’.
Jenner posted a screenshot of his
album and captioned it, “STORMI'S DAD,”
referencing their daughter, Stormi Webster.
The seven-song compilation album
was released by Scott on Dec.
27.
It is the first studio album under his
label, Cactus Jack Records, and features
artists such as Quavo, Offset and Rosalía.
Jenner and Scott confirmed their split in
October 2019, with Jenner reassuring the
public that they were on “great terms.”.
Since then, the pair have spent an
abundance of time together co-parenting
Stormi and supporting each other’s ventures.
.
Kylie and Travis are good …
They’re not officially back
together, but you can tell that
they still love each other, Unnamed source, to ‘People’