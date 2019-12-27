Kylie Jenner Promotes Travis Scott’s New Album ‘Jackboys’

Kylie Jenner Promotes Travis Scott’s New Album ‘Jackboys’.

Jenner recently took to social media to give a shoutout to her ex, Travis Scott, and promote his latest project, ‘Jackboys.’.

Jenner posted a screenshot of his album and captioned it, “STORMI'S DAD,” referencing their daughter, Stormi Webster.

The seven-song compilation album was released by Scott on Dec.

27.

It is the first studio album under his label, Cactus Jack Records, and features artists such as Quavo, Offset and Rosalía.

Jenner and Scott confirmed their split in October 2019, with Jenner reassuring the public that they were on “great terms.”.

Since then, the pair have spent an abundance of time together co-parenting Stormi and supporting each other’s ventures.

.

Kylie and Travis are good … They’re not officially back together, but you can tell that they still love each other, Unnamed source, to ‘People’