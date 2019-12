23ABC News at 11 a.m. | Top Stories for Dec. 27

11AM IM ALYSSA FLORES.WE ARE CONTINUING TO BRING YOUTHE LATEST ON ROADCLOSURES CAUSED BY WINTERWEATHER THROUGHOUT THECOUNTY THIS MORNING.AT THIS HOUR...ESCORTS AREBEGINNING OVER THE 58 PASS ANDTHE GRAPEVINE.WE START THIS MORNING WITH THEGRAPEVINE...23 ABC'S TORI COOPER JOINS USLIVE FROM FRAZIER PARKWHERE SOME TRAVELERS HAVE BEENSTUCK FOR AS LONG AS 36HOURS.TORI --MEANTIME-- CALIFORNIA HIGHWAYPATROL HAS OPENED THE58.MEANWHILE -- 23ABC VIEWERS HAVESENDING US VIDEOS ANDPICTURES FROM THIS WINTER STORMSINCE LAST NIGHT...CHECK OUT THIS VIDEO --ACCORDING TO THE VIEWER -- ITSHOWS A GOOD SAMARITAN HELPINGDIG OTHER DRIVERSOUT OF THE SNOW ON THE 202 NEARTEHACHAPI...THEN WE HAVE A CUTE TREEDECORATED WITH A FACE NOWCOVERED IN SNOW.AND VIEWER SUSAN CASTERLINE SENTTHESE GORGEOUSSHOTS SHE TOOK OF DOWNTOWNTEHACHAPI EARLIER TODAY.DAVID MCKEE FROM PINE MOUNTAINCLUB SENT US SOMESHOTS OF HIS PORCH JUSTCOMPLETELY COVERED INSNOW...AND FINALLY -- FRANCES IN LAKEOF THE WOODS TOOK THESELOVELY PHOTOS OF THE SNOW --INCLUDING ONE SHOWING A DOGOUTSIDE PLAYING...WE WOULD LOVE TO SEE MOREPICTURES AND VIDEOS FROM YOUOF THE WINTER STORM -- JUSTEMAIL THEM TO THE NEWSROOMAT NEWS AT K-E-R-O DOT COM -- OR-- POST THEM TO OUR 23 ABCFACEBOOK PAGE.WE'LL CONTINUE TO FOLLOW THELATEST ON THE CLOSURESCAUSED BY THIS STORM.FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES --DOWNLOAD OUR 23ABC APP ORHEAD TO OUR WEBSITE -- TURN TO23 DOT COM.THE STORM THAT BROUGHT RAIN ANDSNOW TO THE COUNTY HAS NOWPUSHED EAST....HOWEVER COLD TEMPERATURESREMAIN.THE VALLEY WILL SEE THE 50STODAY WITH GOOD AIR QUALITY.40S IN THE KERN RIVER VALLEY,UPPER 30S IN FRAZIER PARK ANDTEHACHAPI.WE STAY DRY AND WARM SLIGHTLYTHIS WEEKEND... HOWEVERANOTHER STORM IS MOVING INTO THEREGION LATE SUNDAY NIGHT.RAIN CHANCES WILL CONTINUETHROUGH MONDAYMORNING.CLEARING UP JUST IN TIME FOR NEWYEARS EVE AND DAY!A PIZZA CHAIN HAS BEEN SHUT DOWNBY THE HEALTH DEPARTMENT THISWEEK DUE TO UNSANITARYCONDITIONS.THE PAPA JOHN'S LOCATION AT 2401WHITE LANE WAS CLOSED BYHEALTH OFFICIALS ON THURSDAY.ACCORDING TO KERN COUNTY PUBLICHEALTH -- INSPECTORSOBSERVED A MAJOR LEAK FROM ACEILING NEXT TO A PIZZA OVEN ANDWALK-IN COOLER, LEADING TOCONTAMINATION TO FOOD ITEMSINSIDE THE UNIT.THEY ALSO DISCOVERED ANOVERFLOWING FLOOR DRAINNEAR PIZZA AND SAID THE FACILITYOPERATOR FAILED TO DEMONSTRATEBASIC KNOWLEDGE OF FOOD SAFETYPRINCIPLES.IT'S UNKNOWN WHEN THE RESTAURANTWILL REOPEN.NOW TO A CRIME ALERT...THE BAKERSFIELD POLICEDEPARTMENT IS LOOKING FORTWO SUSPECTS WANTED FOR ROBBERYAND ASSAULT WITH ADEADLY WEAPON...TAKE A LOOK AT THESESURVEILLANCE PHOTOS --B-P-D SAID ON DECEMBER 13TH, TWOHISPANIC MEN ENTERED THEW-S-S SHOE STORE LOCATED AT 60CHESTER AVENUE ANDSTOLE SEVERAL ITEMS.WHILE THEY TOOK OFF FROM THESTORE ONE OF THE SUSPECTSSTABBED AN EMPLOYEE.WE HAVE FULL DESCRIPTIONS OFBOTH SUSPECTS AVAILABLE NOWON ARE WEBSITE -- TURN TO 23 DOTCOM.ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ASKEDTO CALL B-P-D AT 3-2-7--71--11.THURSDAY AFTERNOON -- ABAKERSFIELD POLICE OFFICERWAS INVOLVED IN A MINOR CRASH INSOUTHWEST BAKERSFIELD --ACCORDING TO OFFICIALS -- ITHAPPENED AROUND THREEP-M -- NEAR THE INTERSECTION OFWHITE LANE AND GOSFORD ROAD.A POLICE VEHICLE AND A CARBELONGING TO A CITIZEN CRASHINGINTO ONE ANOTHER.LUCKILY -- NO ONE WAS INJURED.RESIDENTS OUT IN RIDGECREST HAVETHE CHANCE TO GET RID OFSOME OF THEIR MORE HAZARDOUSHOUSEHOLD WASTE THISWEEKEND.A ONE-DAY DROP OFF COLLECTION ISHAPPENING SATURDAYMORNING AT THE RIDGECRESTSPECIAL WASTE FACILITY.FROM 10 A.M.

TO 1 P.M.,RESIDENTS CAN DROP OFF ANYHAZARDOUSHOUSEHOLD WASTE, LIKE HOUSEHOLDCLEANERS,DEODORIZERS, PESTICIDES, PAINTPRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS OFANY KIND.THESE PRODUCTS, IF DISCARDEDIMPROPERLY, CANTHREATEN HUMAN AND ENVIRONMENTALHEALTH.IF YOU CAN'T MAKE SATURDAY'SEVENT, THERE WILL BE ANOTHERDROP-OFF NEXT WEEK IN TEHACHAPIAND MOJAVE.AND HERE IN BAKERSFIELD -- YOUCAN DROP-OFF HAZARDOUSWASTE EVERY WEDNESDAY THROUGHSATURDAY AT THEMETRO KERN COUNTY WASTE FACILITYON 49-51 STANDARDSTREET.THIS WILL BE A BIG WEEKEND FORPEOPLE TO START TAKING DOWNTHEIR CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS..INCLUDING THE TREE.AND BAKERSFIELD COLLEGE ISOFFERING YOU AN OPTION TODISPOSE OF IT.CHRISTMAS TREES CAN BE RECYCLEDON THE SOUTHWESTCORNER OF HALEY STREET ANDUNIVERSITY.THIS EVENT IS IN CONNECTION WITHTHE CITY OF BAKERSFIELD...THIS WILL BE THE 30TH YEAR OFTHE RECYCLING EVENT...ORGANIZER ARE RECYCLING TREESFROM TODAY UNTIL JANUARY17-TH.YOU CAN FIND A FULL LIST OFDROP-OFF LOCATIONS -- ONOUR WEBSITE -- TURN TO 23 DOTCOM.IN THE METRO BAKERSFIELD AREA --YOU CAN CUT YOUR TREE INTO SMALLPIECES AND PUT IT COMPLETELY INTHE GREENWASTE CONTAINER.HOWEVER -- THE LID MUST BE ABLETO CLOSE.THERE ARE MORE THAN 20 DROP- OFFLOCATIONS THROUGHOUTKERN COUNTY -- OPEN UNTILJANUARY 10-TH.

YOU CAN FIND AFULL LIST OF DROP-OFF LOCATIONS-- ONOUR WEBSITE -- TURN TO 23 DOTCOM.STILL TO COME HERE ON 23ABC NEWSAT 11 A-M...DO YOU KNOW WHERE YOU'LL BERINGING IN 2020?WE HAVE YOU COVERED WITH ALL THEDETAILS ON WHERE TOCELEBRATE.