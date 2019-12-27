Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Drake says Pusha T has 'made a career' from their feud

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:03s - Published < > Embed
Drake says Pusha T has 'made a career' from their feud

Drake says Pusha T has 'made a career' from their feud

Drake says Pusha T has 'made a career' from their feud The rapper has become embroiled in a feud with Pusha, after he revealed in a 2018 track that Drake fathered a son he had not yet gone public about, and the Canadian star has now argued it remains Pusha's main claim to fame.

Drake told Rap Radar: Drake also insisted he doesn't fret about his beef with Pusha.

He said: He added:
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Drake says Pusha T has 'made a career' from their feud - Drake thinks Pusha T has "made a career" from their feud.… https://t.co/vdq90mqbon 1 hour ago

footballkim

Football ⚽️ RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Celebs #MusicTv Drake says Pusha-T “made an entire career” from their feud and says he doesn’t want to mend their r… 4 hours ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Celebs #MusicTv Drake says Pusha-T “made an entire career” from their feud and says he doesn’t want to mend thei… https://t.co/c8RgkVUE0M 4 hours ago

HelloNewsSite

Hello News RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #MusicTv #career Drake says Pusha-T “made an entire career” from their feud and says he doesn’t want to mend their r… 5 hours ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #MusicTv #career Drake says Pusha-T “made an entire career” from their feud and says he doesn’t want to mend thei… https://t.co/vCM5JO7dry 5 hours ago

all4women

All4Women.co.za ICYMI: Drake says Pusha T has 'made a career' from their feud https://t.co/kZQz5Sx7YJ 6 hours ago

SubtopiaLimburg

SUBTOPIA LIMBURG Drake says Pusha-T “made an entire career” from their feud and says he doesn’t want to mend their relationship https://t.co/R29pt5nZJm 7 hours ago

thenationroar

thenationroar Rapper Drake Says Pusha T 'Made Career' from Their Feud - https://t.co/zKuO5FPdKm https://t.co/nzl8tV4EXg 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.