Katie Price finds it hard to spend Christmas Day without her children

Katie Price finds it hard to spend Christmas Day without her children The media personality co-parents her brood - including Harvey, Junior, Princess, Jett and Bunny - with their respective fathers, and has lamented having to spend Christmas without her children, as they spent the special day with their dads instead.

Katie only had Harvey at home with her on Christmas Day this year, as Junior and Princess spent the day with their Dad Peter Andre, whilst Jett and Bunny stayed with their father, Kieran Hayler.

But Katie only had to spend one day without her kids, as Junior and Princess returned home on Boxing Day to spend time with Katie, as well as her mother Amy Price.

Alongside a picture of herself with Junior and Princess, Katie wrote on Instagram:
