Father, 2 Daughters Killed In Hemet Apartment Complex Fire 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:38s - Published Father, 2 Daughters Killed In Hemet Apartment Complex Fire A father and his two young daughters were killed and a boy was critically wounded after huge flames tore through a two-story Hemet apartment complex early Friday morning, sending dozens of residents scrambling to safety. Tina Patel reports.

