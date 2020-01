Interstate 15 reopnes in California 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:50s - Published Interstate 15 reopnes in California Interstate 15 in California has reopened after being closed overnight because of heavy snowfall in Mountain Pass and Cajon Pass. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Interstate 15 reopnes in California WAS CLOSED FOR HOURS DUE TORAIN AND SNOW.REPORTER SEAN DELANCEY SPOKEWITH DRIVERS WHO SAT INFRUSTRATION.SEAN DELANCEY TRAFFIC ISFINALLY MOVING SMOOTHLY ALONGINTERSTATE 15 - - AFTER A LONGCOLD NIGHT FOR HUNDREDS.TRAPPED AT THE STATE LINE.PKG THE SIGN READS - GET EVENB-4 LEAVING - - BUT NO ONEWAS LEAVING THE WHISKEY PETE'SPARKING LOT IN PRIMM.THESE PICTURES FROM CALTRANS -- SHOWING THE FEET OF SNOWDUMPED OVERNIGHT BETWEEN BAKERAND PRIMM AT MOUNTAIN PASS - -CAUSING ACCIDENTS - ANDBLOCKING I-15 TRAVEL FORHOURS.GREG HUTCHISON/TRAPPED IN PRIMM"I GOT HERE AT 10.I'VE BEEN TRAPPED HERE EVERSINCE." GREG HUTHISON SPENT 13OF THOSE HOURS ALONG THEROADSIDE - WITH HIS POOCH NEWT.TRAPPED - - BUT PREPAREDBECAUSE OF HIS WYOMINGUPBRINGING.HUTCHISON "I ALWAYS HAVE STUFFTHAT, WHERE I LIVE YOU'REALWAYS PREPARED.I'VE GOT WATER AND FOOD."OTHERS SPENT NIGHT - - ONE EXITFROM THEIR NIPTON DESTINATION.ALEXA "YOU'VE GOT ONE MORE EXITTO GO RIGHT? -





