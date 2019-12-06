Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Who will the Bills play in the playoffs? Here's a breakdown.

Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 00:48s - Published < > Embed
Who will the Bills play in the playoffs? Here's a breakdown.

Who will the Bills play in the playoffs? Here's a breakdown.

Rebecca Thornburg breaks down the playoff picture for the Bills.

Who they'll play in the wildcard round all depends on who wins and loses on Sunday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

thehodowan

Wany RT @RebeccaWKBW: The #Bills are in the playoffs. But who will they play? It’s between @Chiefs & @HoustonTexans, Let Week 17 begin @WKBW @… 13 minutes ago

imjustincollins

Justin Collins RT @BobDuffyROC: There are no easy games in the playoffs - so it doesn’t matter. Go Bills! @RochesterChambr @BuffaloBills @TheBillsMafia B… 4 hours ago

BobDuffyROC

Bob Duffy There are no easy games in the playoffs - so it doesn’t matter. Go Bills! @RochesterChambr @BuffaloBills… https://t.co/vkm83znMhU 5 hours ago

DandC

Democrat & Chronicle Buffalo Bills will play either Houston or Kansas City in playoffs. Here are the scenarios https://t.co/9p1oDY9ADB #ROC 13 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Is it Christmas? Or the playoffs? Bills apparel flying off shelves [Video]Is it Christmas? Or the playoffs? Bills apparel flying off shelves

This Saturday it's Bills versus Patriots. It's a headed rivalry for the Bills Mafia. These games always have fans feeling tense. But this year, it's different - maybe it's the holidays or the playoffs..

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:44Published

Bills playoff tickets now on sale [Video]Bills playoff tickets now on sale

Bills playoff tickets now on sale. Hannah Buehler breaks it down.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.