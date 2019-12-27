Strange car full of ducks in Portland on Christmas Eve 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published Strange car full of ducks in Portland on Christmas Eve A car full of ducks in Portland, Oregon, stunned this driver on Tuesday (December 24). "I was running errands on Christmas eve and found myself behind a car full of ducks," the filmer said. 0







