Holiday Blood Drive in Gulfport

An event taking place in Gulfport is a way for people to give back by giving the gift of blood.
- an event taking place right now- in gulfport is a way for people- to give back, by giving the gif- of blood.

- the blood center's bloodmobile- is set up at rouses - in gulfport today for a holiday- blood drive.- all blood types are accepted, - with an urgent need for type o- blood.- donors should have their id on- hand and eat a full meal before- donating, and will also recieve- a free t-shirt and 10-dollar- rouses gift card.

- coastal region coordinator gina- necaise says donating blood - is especially important around- the holidays.

- - "we have to have a stable blood- supply, - just because it's the holidays- and everyone's taking off and - kids are out of - - - - school, it doesn't mean that th- need isn't there, the need's- there every day."

- the drive takes place until 4 - p.m.

This afternoon, so there's- - - - still plenty of




