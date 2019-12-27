Global  

Antonio Brown works out for Saints

“AB” is in the Big Easy looking for work.

The New Orleans Saints are working out free-agent wideout Antonio Brown today.
- "a.b."

Is in the big easy - looking for work.

- the new orleans saints are- working out free-agent- wideout antonio brown today.- brown appeared to confirm the - workout on instagram, - posting a waiver that he was- required to sign.

- he suited up for just one game- this season due to a number of- off-field incidents.- the 31-year-old signed with the- new england patriots- following a high-profile feud - with the oakland raiders, but h- was released shortly thereafter- in the wake of- multiple allegations of sexual- and personal- misconduct.

- brown apologized through social- media in early- december



