What you need to know Dec. 27, 2019

Here are the major stories from the morning of Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.
What you need to know Dec. 27, 2019

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Breaking news this morning- crews are on the scene of a structure fire in capay in glenn county..

Orland and capay fire departments are fighting that fire..

This is video from cutting lane in capay..

We are working to get more information about the fire..

We will bring it to you once we get it... new overnight- redding police arrested a man they say robbed a dollar general store.

Police say devin michael martinez robbed a dollar general store on meadowview drive thursday afternoon.

Police say they found martinez with the stolen cash.

Police booked martinez into the shasta county jail.

### redding police are searching for*anothe* man who*trie* robbing a convenience store.

This is surveillance video from the am-pm on lake boulevard, thursday afternoon.

You can see a man come into the store... he approaches the clerk, flashes a gun and demands money.

The would-be robber left the store - and drove off in a black dodge s-u-v.

Before police showed up.

#### a red bluff laundromat owner is asking for the public's help to catch the man who broke into his business, causing extensive damage.

Surveillance video shows a man trying to pry into the coin machine using a hammer and screw driver.

The business owner says the suspect was not able to get into the coin machine, bu* - he did cause over six thousand dolalrs worth of damage.

Deputies are investigating what they are calling a "suspicious death" in siskiyou county..

The siskyou county sheriff's office reponded to a call of a possible body near andesite railroad crossing... that's near millitary pass road... just east of weed.

Deputies found a man - dead... and have identified him only as someone who lives outside the county.

An autopsy is planned to determine the exact cause of death.

### the california highway patrol's christmas day maximum enforcement period is now over.

Ten people lost their lives in crashes on our state's roadways.

Officers made 271 arrests for driving under the influence during the 30-hour period a similar enforcement period will get underway next week for new year's.###




