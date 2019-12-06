Global  

Who will the Bills play in the playoffs? Here's a breakdown.

Who will the Bills play in the playoffs? Here's a breakdown.

Who will the Bills play in the playoffs? Here's a breakdown.

Rebecca Thornburg breaks down the playoff picture for the Bills.

Who they'll play in the wildcard round all depends on who wins and loses on Sunday.
Tweets about this

KennethDBaca3

Kenneth D. Baca RT @NickABC13: BUFFALO VS HOUSTON: It’s official, the #Texans will play the Bills in the first round of the playoffs. @TexansTORO1 knows I’… 31 minutes ago

TheRavensWire

The Ravens Wire RT @MatthewS_NFL: Here's how the playoffs shake out right now. 1) #Ravens (bye) 2) #Chiefs (bye) 3) #Patriots vs. 6) TEN/PIT/OAK 4) #Texa… 2 hours ago

MatthewS_NFL

MatthewStevens Here's how the playoffs shake out right now. 1) #Ravens (bye) 2) #Chiefs (bye) 3) #Patriots vs. 6) TEN/PIT/OAK 4)… https://t.co/8mpSoRDv2p 2 hours ago

NickABC13

Nick Natario BUFFALO VS HOUSTON: It’s official, the #Texans will play the Bills in the first round of the playoffs. @TexansTORO1… https://t.co/LuAXI5ndTH 2 hours ago

news10nbc

news10nbc RT @whec_rdonnelly: The #Bills will officially play Houston in the wild card round of the playoffs https://t.co/1MBzDUfaKQ 2 hours ago

whec_rdonnelly

Rich Donnelly The #Bills will officially play Houston in the wild card round of the playoffs https://t.co/1MBzDUfaKQ 2 hours ago

Jabritish1

Buffalolove 1914 @JoeBuscaglia Bills always under achieving McDermott likes to play safe. I worry about playoffs don't know if the B… https://t.co/2dXVdzHj78 2 hours ago

CristoferChanse

Christopher Chance @KCChiefs_Matt Defense finally plays a decent offense and looks the hot garbage they did most of the year. This tea… https://t.co/qomdufhYT5 2 hours ago


Is it Christmas? Or the playoffs? Bills apparel flying off shelves [Video]Is it Christmas? Or the playoffs? Bills apparel flying off shelves

This Saturday it's Bills versus Patriots. It's a headed rivalry for the Bills Mafia. These games always have fans feeling tense. But this year, it's different - maybe it's the holidays or the playoffs..

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:44Published

Bills playoff tickets now on sale [Video]Bills playoff tickets now on sale

Bills playoff tickets now on sale. Hannah Buehler breaks it down.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:33Published

