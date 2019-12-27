2020 Crystal Ball Almost Ready for New Year's Eve, Says Waterford Master Artisan 37 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:47s - Published 2020 Crystal Ball Almost Ready for New Year's Eve, Says Waterford Master Artisan Tom Brennan, master artisan with Fiskers, a division of Waterford, is hard at work to make sure the famed crystal ball in Times Square is ready on January 1.

