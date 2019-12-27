Global  

Dustin Drai previews New Year's Eve celebration at Drai's

Dustin Drai previews New Year's Eve celebration at Drai's
Dustin Drai previews New Year's Eve celebration at Drai's

IS DUSTIN DRAI - VICE PRESIDENTOF ENRTAIDJ FRANZENONIGHTTREY SONGZ - SATURDAY MEEK MILL- SUNDAY GUCCI MANE -MONDAYFUTURE - NEW YEARS EVEATTENDEES RECEIVE 2 FREEGLASSES OF CHAMPAGNE TO TOAST2020.DOORS OPEN AT 10:30 P-MINFO ON DRAISGROUP.COMRIGHT NOW ON THE VALLEY'S ONLY




