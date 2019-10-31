MS ranked most dangerous state for drivers during NYE

Five years of fatal collision - data is revealing a dim reality- for - mississippi drivers.- mississippi is ranked number on- as the most dangerous state - to drive in for new years eve - and new years day.- during the study, the group - found that more than one- thousand people were killed in- crashes across the nation on- new years eve or new years day.- about a third of those crashes- involved drunk drivers.

- the map shows the number of - crashes per 100 thousand- licensed drivers per state.

- as you can see on this map... - oklahoma, south carolina, - wyoming, and texas also rank in- the top five most dangerous - states.

- gulfport police tell us this- data really just shows holiday- driving safety just goes back t- making the right decisions.

- - joshua browmen:"so a lot of tha- data goes back to the seatbelt- use rates.

Mississippi- has some of the lowest rate - nationally and so again we- encourage people to - make sure to do the little- things its buckling your- seatbelt, yellow does not mean- punch - the gas.

Go ahead and prepare t- stop.

So these little things al- add up to create- the dangerous situations that - - - - ultimately take people's lives.- and as with any holiday, one of- the most important things - to remember is to never drive - while under the influence.-