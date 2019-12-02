Happy Birthday, John Legend! (Saturday, Dec. 28th)
Happy Birthday, John Legend!.
John Roger Stephens
turns 41 years old today.
Here are five
fun facts about
the singer.
1.
His stage name was
originally a nickname
his friends gave him.
2.
He became the first black man
to reach EGOT status in 2018.
3.
Legend was a wedding singer
as a teenager.
4.
He met his wife, Chrissy Teigen, on set in 2007
while making a music video for his song, “Stereo.”.
5.
When he was a kid, he also
wanted to be Andy Griffith’s
lawyer character, Ben Matlock.
Happy Birthday,
John Legend!