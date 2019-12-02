Happy Birthday, John Legend! (Saturday, Dec. 28th)

John Roger Stephens turns 41 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the singer.

1.

His stage name was originally a nickname his friends gave him.

2.

He became the first black man to reach EGOT status in 2018.

3.

Legend was a wedding singer as a teenager.

4.

He met his wife, Chrissy Teigen, on set in 2007 while making a music video for his song, “Stereo.”.

5.

When he was a kid, he also wanted to be Andy Griffith’s lawyer character, Ben Matlock.

Happy Birthday, John Legend!