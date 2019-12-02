Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Happy Birthday, John Legend! (Saturday, Dec. 28th)

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:56s - Published < > Embed
Happy Birthday, John Legend! (Saturday, Dec. 28th)

Happy Birthday, John Legend! (Saturday, Dec. 28th)

Happy Birthday, John Legend!.

John Roger Stephens turns 41 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the singer.

1.

His stage name was originally a nickname his friends gave him.

2.

He became the first black man to reach EGOT status in 2018.

3.

Legend was a wedding singer as a teenager.

4.

He met his wife, Chrissy Teigen, on set in 2007 while making a music video for his song, “Stereo.”.

5.

When he was a kid, he also wanted to be Andy Griffith’s lawyer character, Ben Matlock.

Happy Birthday, John Legend!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

John Legend Celebrates His Birthday & 15th Anniversary of Debut Album 'Get Lifted'

John Legend celebrated his birthday Saturday (Dec. 28), but he took the time to highlight another...
Billboard.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Kayode87814639

Kay dollar RT @flourbakerycafe: We are so excited to partner with @sperry to celebrate #SperryLegend John Legend on his birthday today! Happy Birthda… 3 minutes ago

MugaMuhammad

mula RT @BET: Happy Birthday John Amos!! #Legend 🖤🖤 || 📸Getty Images https://t.co/FqLWAvymlr 12 minutes ago

annaabdulmalik

Anck-su-ñamun Happy birthday to the man of my dreams. That would be John Legend, of course. 26 minutes ago

djsammyt0917

Sam Traspe RT @people: Happy birthday, John Legend! ❤️ We can't get enough of his adorable crew. Watch the full special on PeopleTV: https://t.co/OBb… 2 hours ago

djsammyt0917

Sam Traspe RT @pandoramusic: Happy birthday, @johnlegend! From "Everybody Knows" to "All Of Me" to "Preach," spin your favorite John Legend tracks on… 2 hours ago

djsammyt0917

Sam Traspe RT @BET: "Hey Alexa play "Ordinary People" by John Legend". Happy Birthday @johnlegend!! 🖤🖤 || 📸 Getty images https://t.co/B1FLSygae9 2 hours ago

miasf13

Lee Maz RT @cravings: Happy birthday @johnlegend! 🧀 Best mac n' cheese let's go👇John or @chrissyteigen's? Creamy or melty? With or without bread cr… 2 hours ago

TheRealEricG765

Eric G. HAPPY MUSICAL BIRTHDAY! John Legend (1978) Edgar Winter (1946) Staples Singers vocalist Pops Staples (1914-2000) Bo… https://t.co/dWbPZMoqbD 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

John Legend marks 15th anniversary of his major label debut with 41st birthday post [Video]John Legend marks 15th anniversary of his major label debut with 41st birthday post

John Legend took to social media on his 41st birthday to mark another milestone - 15 years since the release of his first major-label studio album, Get Lifted.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Happy Birthday, Chrissy Teigen! (Saturday, Nov. 30th) [Video]Happy Birthday, Chrissy Teigen! (Saturday, Nov. 30th)

Happy Birthday, Chrissy Teigen! . Christine Diane Teigen turns 34 years old today. Here are five things you may not have known about the model. 1. She began her modeling career after she was..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:57Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.