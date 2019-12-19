Global  

7 Things to Know About How a Senate Impeachment Trial Works.

1.

Senators take an oath to "do impartial justice.".

Though Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has stated, "I'm not an impartial juror," the wording of the required Constitutional oath is clear on the necessary impartiality.

2.

A majority is needed in order to call a witness.

President Donald Trump has indicated he'd like the whistleblower to be called as a witness, but more moderate Republicans could prevent such an occurrence.

3.

Restrictions exist on who the TV cameras can focus on.

Rules agreed upon in 1986 state that cameras can only focus on the person speaking.

4.

Much of the discussion could occur behind closed doors.

During former President Bill Clinton's impeachment trial, many of the senators' speeches took place on camera, but deliberations on voting often occurred in private.

5.

The first and last word goes to the accusers.

Rule XXII states that the "argument shall be opened and closed by the House of Representatives.".

6.

Witnesses may be deposed on video or in private.

During Clinton's impeachment trial, the star witness, Monica Lewinsky, was deposed on video with portions of the deposition being played during the trial.

7.

Only 34 senators are required to acquit President Trump.

With 54 Republican Senators, removing President Trump from office is not likely to happen
