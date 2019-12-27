What you need to know Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

New overnight- calfire crews responded to a trailer fire in cottonwood.

It started around 5:45 wednesday night on reed avenue in cottonwood.

Calfire reps say everyone made it out of the trailer, one person had minor injuries but was not taken to the hospital.

Action news now is working to find more information on the damage to the structure.### if you are planning to hit the road and head home today..

You might want to hold off for another day.

Triple-a also says it could be the busiest day of the year.

-and that you can expect traffic delays will almost double your trip time.

### six new laws impacting drivers will go into place next year.

One new law will allow bicyclists to travel straight through turn lanes&either right or left at intersections.

If you are caught using a handheld device while driving, you'll get a ticket*an* a point on your record.

Several new laws will place more limits on how police can use "deadly force."

#### a day in the outdoors turned deadly for a hiker --killed by a falling tree in in california's muir woods.

It happened christmas eve.

Park reps say five trees toppled onto the trail... with one of them crashing directly onto a group of hikers, killing a 29 year old man, and injuring a woman.

Another man escaped unharmed.

Park rangers say this type of incident is rare...but add, winter storms this past week may be partly to blame.### law enforcement is searching an oregon woman - missing since sunday.

20 year old allyson watterson was last seen hiking.

Family, friends, and volunteers spent christmas day searching the area she was last seen.

Deputies are asking anyone with information - to contact the washington county sheriff's office.

#### a republican senator is breaking ranks with her party over impeachment... senator lisa murkowski of alsaka - said she was quote "disturbed" by senate majority leader mitch mcconnell's stance for "total coordination" with the white house.

Senator murkoswki says she has not decided how she will vote if the articles of impeachment come to the senate.

Christmas arrived with no apparent 'gift' from north korea.

The regime had threatened to deliver something..

If the united states failed to restart stalled de- nucleariazation talks.

The u-s wasn't taking any chances, reportedly flying surveillance planes over the korean peninsula.

The regime also threatened to take unspecified action if u-s sanctions are not eased by the end of the year.

#### you're