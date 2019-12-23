Global  

Legal Age To Buy Cigarettes Raised To 21

CNN reports a new law in the United States prohibits the sale of tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21.

According to a statement from the US Food and Drug Administration.

Last week, President Donald Trump signed the new minimum age into law as part of a sweeping spending bill.

On Friday, the FDA noted on its website that "it is now illegal for a retailer to sell any tobacco product -- including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes -- to anyone under 21.
