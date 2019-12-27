Global  

Five Airplane Safety Features You Didn’t Know About

1.

There are yellow hooks on each wing of a plane to help anchor ropes during a water landing.

2.

For oxygen, pull down a mask, extend the tube and cover your nose and mouth with the yellow cup.

3.

Your seat cushions can be used as flotation devices and are also fireproof.

4.

Keeping the shade up on your window helps during an emergency because your eyes would be adjusted to the light.

5.

There’s a lock under the LAVATORY sign that unlocks the bathroom at any time for any emergency.
