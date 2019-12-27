Baby pulled from wreckage after plane crash

A baby has been pulled from the wreckage of a plane after it crashed into a building in Kazakhstan, killing at least 12 people.



Recent related videos from verified sources Kazakhstan plane crash survivor: Aircraft was crushed 'like a tin can' A survivor of the plane crash in Kazakhstan has told Sky News of how brave passengers pulled victims from the wreckage Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 09:48Published 2 hours ago Shocking footage of Kazakstan plane crash with 15 confirmed dead A passenger jet has crashed in Kazakhstan, killing at least 12 people but leaving dozens of survivors on Friday (December 27). The Bek Air plane was flying from Almaty - Kazakhstan's largest city -.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:33Published 4 hours ago