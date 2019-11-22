Global  

Blend Extra: Holiday Health Guide

Blend Extra: Holiday Health Guide

Blend Extra: Holiday Health Guide

We’ve all been there during the holiday season….

Experiencing jet lag and car sickness from holiday travel, coping with stress from a full house, or overindulging on holiday treats.

When you are dealing with these issues where do you turn for your immune health and wellness solutions?

And with so much to consider, where do we start?

Joining us with useful advice is Erin Stokes, Medical Director for MegaFood.
