Premier League round-up: Imperious Liverpool stretch their lead again

Premier League round-up: Imperious Liverpool stretch their lead again

Premier League round-up: Imperious Liverpool stretch their lead again

A look at the festive round of Premier League fixtures as Liverpool stretch their lead at the top once more.

Jurgen Klopp's men thumped their closest rivals Leicester 4-0 to extend their unbeaten record in the league this season.
Recent related news from verified sources

Liverpool thrash Leicester to open up 13-point Premier League lead

Liverpool tightened their grip on the Premier League title race with a dominant display to thrash...
Japan Today - Published Also reported by •BBC SportSoccerNews.comSify


‘Unbelievable’: Dimitar Berbatov raves about Liverpool FC attacker

Dimitar Berbatov has singled out Liverpool FC star Sadio Mane as the player of the season so far in...
The Sport Review - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Premier League top scorer: Who leads the race for the golden boot? [Video]Premier League top scorer: Who leads the race for the golden boot?

A round up of the top scorers so far of the Premier League season. Jamie Vardy drew a rare blank, but is still comfortably leading the way in the race for the golden boot

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published

Rodgers pays tribute to Liverpool [Video]Rodgers pays tribute to Liverpool

Manager Brendan Rodgers speaks to the media after Leicester City's 4-0 loss to Liverpool in the English Premier League. Rodgers paid tribute to the runaway league leaders, and said this game and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published

