Groundbreaking for Honey Run Covered Bridge caretaker's cabin

Groundbreaking for Honey Run Covered Bridge caretaker's cabin

Groundbreaking for Honey Run Covered Bridge caretaker's cabin

Action News Now reporter Jafet Serrato was at the groundbreaking for the first construction at the Honey Run Covered Bridge site in Butte Creek Canyon.

The historic bridge and cabin were destroyed during the Camp Fire.
Groundbreaking for Honey Run Covered Bridge caretaker's cabin

New at noon... the groundbreaking for the new honey run covered bridge care taker's home took place this morning.

Concrete is being poured today for the 900 square foot building.

The honeyrun covered bridge association says it's an important first step for the rebuilding of the bridge and park... that were destroyed in the camp fire.

This was all made possible by donations from the community and companies volunteering to help for free.

We will have a full story on rebuilding, on tonight's news.

###




Ground was broken on the caretaker's home for the Honey Run Covered Bridge park. The historic bridge, park and home were destroyed by the Camp Fire.

