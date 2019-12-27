Day and culminates with - a feast and gift-giving.- - you may be wondering what to do- now with your real- christmas tree.

Well, harrison- county now has a way for you to- get rid of that tree and help - the county's green areas.

- the christmas tree recycling- program is a partnership- between the harrison county - beautification commission and - mississippi power and runs- through january 10th.

- recycled trees will be- repurposed as wood chips to be- used in parks and gardens all - across the county.- before dropping off your tree a- one of the five drop off- locations, make sure to remove- all lights, stands, and - decorations from the tree.- - "so it's really up to the famil- tradition.

Some - will take it down today and som- will keep the christmas spirit- through the new year, - so we're fully prepared either- way to collect from now until - january 10th."- the five drop off locations - - - - include mississippi power's - plant watson, the long beach an- pass christian- harbors, the courthouse road- pier in gulfport, and - the parking bay