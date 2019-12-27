Global  

Burning Man lawsuit against BLM for overcharges

The BLM has not yet provided the justification requested for the high permit costs for the Burning Man event, so the producing organization has filed a lawsuit.
Man organizers are suing the u.s. bureau of land management... to recover millions of dollars they say the government has overcharged them over the past seven years.

Black rock city llc is the nonprofit that produces the annual counter- culture event... in the desert north of reno.

Organizers say they've been waiting for more than four years ... for the bureau to provide justification for the nearly $3 million dollars it charges annually... for a permit to host the 80,000-person event.##




