Tesla Secures New Funding for the Shanghai Gigafactory

Tesla Secures New Funding for the Shanghai Gigafactory

Tesla Secures New Funding for the Shanghai Gigafactory

Tesla has secured a $1.3 billion loan from a group of Chinese banks for the Shanghai Gigafactory and a deal for an unsecured revolving line of credit.
