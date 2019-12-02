Global  

Federal Court To Block North Carolina Voter ID Law

Federal Court To Block North Carolina Voter ID LawA federal court is temporarily blocking a voter ID law.
Federal judge to halt latest North Carolina voter ID law

A federal court in North Carolina announced that next week, a judge will formally block a state law...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



ConservativeMo3

Conservative Mo RT @TrumpStudents: In the state of North Carolina, you need a license to go watch a rated R film or catch a flight but not to vote? https:/… 3 seconds ago

LouisBushard

Louis B Bushard RT @TomFitton: Leftists convince Obama-appointee federal court judge to stop voter id approved by North Carolina voters. https://t.co/m9O6… 4 seconds ago

dian_simplethin

Dian living a simple life -original Lady Di RT @RedTRaccoon: Federal court to block North Carolina's voter ID requirement before 2020 elections. This is still a very fluid situation… 44 seconds ago


54 Years After Civil Rights Act, Voting Rights Still an Issue for Georgia [Video]54 Years After Civil Rights Act, Voting Rights Still an Issue for Georgia

It's been 54 years since the Voting Rights Act was signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson, and for 50 years it stood as rock-solid. All that changed with a 2013 Supreme Court case in Shelby v..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 04:41Published

