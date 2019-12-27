Global  

Broadway Composer Jerry Herman Dies At 88

Broadway Composer Jerry Herman Dies At 88

Broadway Composer Jerry Herman Dies At 88

CBS2's Christina Fan looks at the life of Broadway composer Jerry Herman after his death at the age of 88.
Recent related news from verified sources

Broadway composer Jerry Herman dies aged 88

The Tony Award-winning composer wrote the music and lyrics for Hello, Dolly! and La Cage Au Falles.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •CBS 2CBC.caTIMEPinkNews


Jerry Herman, Composer of ‘Hello, Dolly!’ and Other Hits, Dies at 88

Jerry Herman, the Broadway composer-lyricist who gave America the rousing, old-fashioned musicals...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Just JaredPinkNews



