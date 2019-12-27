Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

New drone regulations

Video Credit: WKTV - Published < > Embed
New drone regulationsThe FAA releases regulations for tracking
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

New drone regulations

With the white house before a trial.

S/ senator lisa murkowski 1:04-1:06 "when i heard that, i was disturbed."

Fellow republicans firing back today.

Proposal to further regulate drones.

The new rules are designed to make the skies safer.

The proposal is to have real-time tracking ...sort of like a virtual license plate.

Regulators say this is needed before massive fleets of drones start making same-day deliveries for companies like amazon and ups.

The proposal is in public comment period now.... and it would be another three years before it would take effect.

The regulations are aimed at addressing safety concerns over close calls with aircraft.

Nuair at griffiss, in rome, is developing technology that would make drones automatically detect and avoid aircraft.

That's according to the wall street journal.

The publication did a spread on the drone program in oneida county.

Griffiss is one of seven sites across the country designated by the faa for drone testing.

More than 26-hundred test flights have



Recent related news from verified sources

A Look At The FAA's Proposed Drone Regulations

Troy Rule, associate law professor at Arizona State University, tells NPR's Ari Shapiro about the...
NPR - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

DebraBalke

Debra Balke RT @WhiteFoxDefense: Over 2 million commercial drones have been sold in the United States! We are excited to see how #dronepilots will chan… 16 minutes ago

nighthawk435

jonathan williams RT @WRCB: PROPOSED DRONE REGULATIONS: A wide-sweeping regulation proposed by the FAA would require real-time tracking for ALL drones and th… 2 hours ago

WhiteFoxDefense

WhiteFox Over 2 million commercial drones have been sold in the United States! We are excited to see how #dronepilots will c… https://t.co/OOfvEmTOvJ 3 hours ago

MaMoosie

Moosie Before you launch that new Drone Know the regulations. Especially in National Parks. A No-No.… https://t.co/FGfoUWsQWT 3 hours ago

mninamiller

M. Nina Miller These regulations—IF passed—could help track and distinguish good drones from the bad: Long-Awaited U.S. Drone Saf… https://t.co/GXE5K1JHT4 4 hours ago

DroneNewsFeed

Drone News Feed UK drone regulations and incoming EU 2020 drone reg's - Drones 900g and up require a test centre v... https://t.co/XlZRMJReOn #drone #uav 4 hours ago

Dedrone

Dedrone https://t.co/xeoREGn74s @scottbudman Drones are here to stay & if gov't is looking to regulate, they must also have… https://t.co/NOHH5ybrI7 6 hours ago

DroneNewsFeed

Drone News Feed FAA Proposes Drone Regulations – NBC Bay Area https://t.co/RIaCUuLMyg #drone #uav 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.