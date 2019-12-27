New drone regulations

With the white house before a trial.

S/ senator lisa murkowski 1:04-1:06 "when i heard that, i was disturbed."

Fellow republicans firing back today.

Proposal to further regulate drones.

The new rules are designed to make the skies safer.

The proposal is to have real-time tracking ...sort of like a virtual license plate.

Regulators say this is needed before massive fleets of drones start making same-day deliveries for companies like amazon and ups.

The proposal is in public comment period now.... and it would be another three years before it would take effect.

The regulations are aimed at addressing safety concerns over close calls with aircraft.

Nuair at griffiss, in rome, is developing technology that would make drones automatically detect and avoid aircraft.

That's according to the wall street journal.

The publication did a spread on the drone program in oneida county.

Griffiss is one of seven sites across the country designated by the faa for drone testing.

More than 26-hundred test flights have