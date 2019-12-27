Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Pep: We won't prioritise cup games

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
Pep: We won't prioritise cup games

Pep: We won't prioritise cup games

Pep Guardiola says Manhcester City will not prioritise the FA Cup or Champions League over the Premier League after falling 14 points behind leaders Liverpool.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gametron59

Troniac (y2k aesthetics) knowing me though, I might not prioritise playing it until like a few months later I suck at making room for single player games 28 minutes ago

HullCityLive

Rick @retrofit_andrew I think they'll prioritise Champions League games if they wrap it up early. 2 hours ago

HazelGunner

Jondoe297 @YawKING_ Pep's philosophy doesn't prioritise on defense and that is why his teams will always be found wanting in… https://t.co/GP0TfmJ0pK 2 hours ago

Fpl343isBack

FPL343isBack!!! RT @PlanetFPLPod: 🌍🎧Planet #FPL s3 ep25 ⚽️🅰️🅰️🅰️🛡"Alexander The Great" The full rundown of the #GW19 Boxing Day games with eyes on the qui… 4 hours ago

MotsoAphi

Top of the log until further notice!!! RT @cherylroberts00: The fencers lost out ‘cos SASCOC is sending just 11 sports to the All African Games and excluded fencing and others li… 4 hours ago

PennedByProtean

𝕍. I got 5 new games for Christmas and I'm having to prioritise which one I want to play first because there's not eno… https://t.co/IpHGUBhT9u 6 hours ago

UmBongo_69

Ashley Holmes @FootyAccums I think not. Should they keep such a lead, they will prioritise players for european games and could cause a loss in league. 10 hours ago

PlanetFPLPod

Planet #FPL Podcast 🌍🎧Planet #FPL s3 ep25 ⚽️🅰️🅰️🅰️🛡"Alexander The Great" The full rundown of the #GW19 Boxing Day games with eyes on t… https://t.co/hYis9jODFB 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.