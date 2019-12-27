Global  

After a busy holiday season, letter carriers can finally catch their breath

After a busy holiday season, letter carriers can finally catch their breath
After a busy holiday season, letter carriers can finally catch their breath

Walls and ceilings.

The united states postal service expected to delivery 800 million packages between thanksgiving and new year's day.

The bulk of that rush seems to be over.

News 10 met with letter carrier gary mcgaha earlier.

He told us he only had "5" packages to deliver today!

It's quite a change from that past few weeks.

Mcgaha said it's been crazy... but it was a successful season.

Everybody's in an upbeat spirit, we all pulled together.

Everything that got terre haute got out christmas eve, so no one had to work christmas.

It was a good christmas season this year.

The post office expects to be fairly busy with holiday returns




