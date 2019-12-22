Arsenal v Chelsea: Premier League match preview 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:25s - Published Arsenal v Chelsea: Premier League match preview An in-depth look at Arsenal's Premier League clash against Chelsea. Mikel Arteta was encouraged by his side's character in the Gunners' draw at Bournemouth, and still harbours hopes of catching Chelsea in the race for a top-four finish.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Chukwuemeka Corleone RT @TheManUtdWay: Pep Guardiola will go down as the manager who actually allowed Liverpool to win their first Premier League title. United,… 12 seconds ago 90 Minutes Football News Mikel #Arteta tells Arsenal fans what his team needs from the Emirates crowd to beat Chelsea -… https://t.co/PLthc5TFJg 3 minutes ago