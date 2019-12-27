Dexter family says white Supremacists are mistakenly targeting their home 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:04s - Published A Dexter family says white supremacists are mistakenly targeting their home. A Dexter family says white supremacists are mistakenly targeting their home.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this