Lonely For The Holidays

For many of us the holidays are a time of joy, they can also be a time of profound loneliness.

The senior population is particularly susceptible to loneliness.

Kimt news three's maleeha kamal visited a senior center in austin today.

On the scene "i'm at the mower county senior center and if you look at this tree its so beautifully decorated and there are so many beautiful christmas decorations here that you would think that this is a joyous place to be but i spoke to one senior citizen who told me that the holidays are actually a lonely time for him."

Pat gorman spent christmas by himself.

Pat sot: "actually i've dealt with it so long that it's just another day.'

The 68 year old minnesota man never married and lost his mom to cancer years agoá so family is scarce.

After retiring from the minneapolis post office he moved back to austin where he grew up.

Pat sot: "there was one day when i passed by the old family house and something hit me and i just said i wanted to go home go see family again but they were all gone."

The folks here at the mower county senior center are the closest thing to family he has now.

Sara schafer is the executive director of the center and says pat isn't alone.

There are many senior citizens who are lonely during the holidays.

"it's very difficult for people over the holidays.

Its seems to be a lot of deaths during the holidays and sometimes these people die of a broken heart over the holidays because its so hard for them."

She says one way you can help cheer up these people is by just for more information on how you can help, visit our website kimt dot com and look for thise story under the local news