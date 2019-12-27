Global  

£161 million EuroMillions winner from Scotland dies after short illness

The winner of one of the UK's biggest Euromillions jackpots has died after a short illness.

Colin Weir and wife Chris, from Largs in North Ayrshire, claimed the £161 million prize in 2011.
