shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Man facing battery charges after Christmas Day incident Expected to survive. In this evening's crime alert.... a parke county, indiana man faces charges of strangulation and criminal confinement. The parke county sheriff's office arrested donald maloney. Deputies say they responded to a home in montezuma on christmas day. After arriving on the scene...deputies say they heard screaming. That's when deputies kicked in the back door. They say they saw maloney hitting a woman. Deputies also say maloney made an aggressive move towards them. First responders took two women inside the home to a local hospital. Authorities took maloney to the parke county jail. In addition to his other charges...he also faces charges of aggravated battery and battery





