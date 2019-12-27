Man facing battery charges after Christmas Day incident

Expected to survive.
In this evening's crime alert.... a parke county, indiana man faces charges of strangulation and criminal confinement.
The parke county sheriff's office arrested donald maloney.
Deputies say they responded to a home in montezuma on christmas day.
After arriving on the scene...deputies say they heard screaming.
That's when deputies kicked in the back door.
They say they saw maloney hitting a woman.
Deputies also say maloney made an aggressive move towards them.
First responders took two women inside the home to a local hospital.
Authorities took maloney to the parke county jail.
In addition to his other charges...he also faces charges of aggravated battery and battery