Man facing battery charges after Christmas Day incident

A man from Parke County is facing charges after police say he battered a female victim on Christmas Day.
Expected to survive.

In this evening's crime alert.... a parke county, indiana man faces charges of strangulation and criminal confinement.

The parke county sheriff's office arrested donald maloney.

Deputies say they responded to a home in montezuma on christmas day.

After arriving on the scene...deputies say they heard screaming.

That's when deputies kicked in the back door.

They say they saw maloney hitting a woman.

Deputies also say maloney made an aggressive move towards them.

First responders took two women inside the home to a local hospital.

Authorities took maloney to the parke county jail.

In addition to his other charges...he also faces charges of aggravated battery and battery




