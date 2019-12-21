Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

State lawmaker arrested for drunk driving allowed to dodge TV news cameras when leaving jail

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:53s - Published < > Embed
State lawmaker arrested for drunk driving allowed to dodge TV news cameras when leaving jail

State lawmaker arrested for drunk driving allowed to dodge TV news cameras when leaving jail

Rebekah Warren may be in her third term in the Michigan House of Representatives but she couldn't even recite the alphabet when Auburn Hills Police pulled her over after motorists reported a possible drunk driver.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Lorietha313

Lorietha Causey RT @wxyzdetroit: State lawmaker arrested, accused of drunk driving allowed to dodge TV news cameras when leaving jail https://t.co/qB4pscgc… 4 minutes ago

wxyzdetroit

WXYZ Detroit State lawmaker arrested, accused of drunk driving allowed to dodge TV news cameras when leaving jail https://t.co/qB4pscgcay 7 minutes ago

WNEMTV5news

WNEM TV5 A Michigan lawmaker was arrested early Friday morning for suspected drunk driving. https://t.co/6g8euTNcqD 31 minutes ago

RobDavidek

Rob Davidek RT @WWJ950: A state lawmaker has been arrested for driving under the influence https://t.co/JrssGSEh2L 4 hours ago

WWJ950

WWJ950 A state lawmaker has been arrested for driving under the influence https://t.co/JrssGSEh2L 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pahrump residents caught in hours-long closure of State Route 160 [Video]Pahrump residents caught in hours-long closure of State Route 160

A major winter storm has lead to major road closures across the region as snow and rain make driving conditions treacherous for thousands headed home from the Christmas holiday. Authorities shut down..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 05:44Published

Drunk driver who hit and killed woman gets weekends behind bars [Video]Drunk driver who hit and killed woman gets weekends behind bars

Drunk driver who hit and killed woman gets weekends behind bars.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.