Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Wawa Sued Over Data Breach At Stores

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Wawa Sued Over Data Breach At Stores

Wawa Sued Over Data Breach At Stores

Wawa convenience stores are facing a wave of lawsuits over a data breach that affected its 850 locations along the East Coast.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Wawa facing lawsuits over data breach at all of its stores

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Wawa convenience store chain is facing a wave of lawsuits over a data...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Timescbs4.combizjournalsBusiness InsiderDelawareonline


Federman & Sherwood Initiates an Investigation of the Data Breach at Wawa Convenience Stores and Fuel Stations

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- #ClassAction--Federman & Sherwood Initiates an Investigation of the...
Business Wire - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wawa Facing Lawsuits Over Data Breach At All Of Its Stores [Video]Wawa Facing Lawsuits Over Data Breach At All Of Its Stores

Wawa Facing Lawsuits Over Data Breach At All Of Its Stores

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:32Published

Wawa Faces Several Lawsuits from Customers Over Data Breach Incident [Video]Wawa Faces Several Lawsuits from Customers Over Data Breach Incident

Wawa is facing several lawsuits after the company announced a data breach affecting hundreds of its locations. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.