Les Misérables movie clip - Do You Hear the People Sing?

Les Misérables movie clip - Do You Hear the People Sing?

Les Misérables movie clip - Do You Hear the People Sing?

Les Misérables movie clip - Do You Hear the People Sing?

Singing the songs of angry men?

It is the music of the people who will not be slaves again!

When the beating of your heart echoes the beating of the drums, there is a life about to start when tomorrow comes!

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway, Amanda Seyfried, Eddie Redmayne, Helena Bonham Carter, Sacha Baron Cohen Produced By: Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Debra Hayward, Cameron Mackintosh Directed By: Tom Hooper
REELZ Gives An Inside Look At The Making Of 'Star Wars' In 'Star Wars: Behind Closed Doors' [Video]REELZ Gives An Inside Look At The Making Of 'Star Wars' In 'Star Wars: Behind Closed Doors'

REELZ is giving fans an inside look at the making of Star Wars in Star Wars: Behind Closed Doors, set to air on Sunday, December 15th at 8 ET / PT. The special, hosted by Natalie Morales, will include..

Credit: Star Magazine     Duration: 01:20Published

