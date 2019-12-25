Rise of the Guardians movie clip - Dreams Come True

Rise of the Guardians movie clip - Dreams Come True Rise of the Guardians - Dreams Come True: After defeating Pitch (Jude Law), Sandy and the Guardians eschew Pitch's nightmares in favor of making dreams return.

Plot synopsis: Generation after generation, immortal Guardians like Santa Claus (Alec Baldwin), the Easter Bunny (Hugh Jackman) and the Tooth Fairy (Isla Fisher) protect the world's children from darkness and despair.

However, an evil boogeyman named Pitch Black (Jude Law) schemes to overthrow the Guardians by obliterating children's belief in them.

It falls to a winter sprite named Jack Frost (Chris Pine) to thwart Pitch's plans and save the Guardians from destruction.