10 Things We Should Do Before We Break Up Movie with Christina Ricci and Hamish Linklater

10 Things We Should Do Before We Break Up Movie with Christina Ricci and Hamish Linklater - UK Trailer - Plot synopsis: The night Abigail (Christina Ricci) meets Ben (Hamish Linklater) at a bar, they jokingly come up with a list of things to do before their imagined breakup, knowingly full well they'll never even start a relationship.

But when the joke turns in to a one-night stand things become a whole lot more complicated.

Directed by Galt Niederhoffer starring Christina Ricci, Hamish Linklater release date 2020