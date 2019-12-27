NYT: Navy SEALS Describe Gallagher In Previously Unreleased Video 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:36s - Published NYT: Navy SEALS Describe Gallagher In Previously Unreleased Video Navy SEALS described former Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher as "evil" and "toxic" in leaked interviews published by The New York Times. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Recent related news from verified sources

You Might Like

Tweets about this