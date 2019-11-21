What's Next for Christmas Tree Farms?

May be over and you're preparing to take down your tree... but the work to get your 2020 christmas tree ready is already in motion... in fact á it already has been for the last (10 years.

Katie á people ready to be done with this year's christmas trees can dump them here at the olmsted county compost site.

We only use our christmas trees for a few weeks each year á but the work of christmas tree farms doesn't end at christmas.

This is the 5th year dave blissenbach and his family have sold trees at zumbro valley christmas trees.

"it was a great season for us.

This is our 5th year selling trees and each year's been getting a little bit bigger, a little bit better."

They sell a few hundred trees each year á and will plant about one thousand more in the spring.

Now that christmas is over á the blissenbachs have a little time off to enjoy the holiday á but soon it's back to work.

"we're planning a little bit but it is nice to have a little break here and kind of enjoy our own christmas too."

While thanksgiving to christmas is the busy season for zumrbo valley christmas trees á a tree farm is a yeará round business.

Trees will be planted when the ground is thawed and cared for throughout the summer.

Then á the blissenbach family prunes them before they're sold.

"each tree is individually shaped to make sure that it looks like the best tree it can be."

It takes 7á10 years for a tree to reach maturity.

Not only are the blissenbachs planning for next christmas... they're planning (ten years in advance.

"not only the number of trees, but also the species that are popular.

Years ago it used to be more ofneedle, the m, and we have a lot of those but recently, more people want the short needle firs too so we have to kind of guess what the trends might be in 10 years.

The tree your family might display and decorate in your home for the holidays in 2029 may already be growing on this farm right now.

Zumbro valley christmas trees began as a way for the blissenbachs to make the most of their property and enjoy family time.

"it's been a lot of fun.

It's good for the environment.

They're very pretty to look at and they give off a great aroma.

It's just a fun business."

Zumbro valley christmas trees have about 10,000 trees in the ground right now at different stages of growth and its growing every year.

Mature trees that weren't cut down to go to someone's home this year will continue to grow and provide shelter for the smaller trees around them.

Zumbro valley christmas trees only had two preácut trees leftover that didn't find a home.///